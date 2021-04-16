Video: Adolf Silva Explores the Balance Between Risk & Reward

Adolf Silva’s passion is to be on a bike, it is what he lives for. He risks his life for it; because it's what moves him; what makes him feel alive. Knowing that every day he can improve and grow with his sport motivates him immensely. Not our words, but 23 year old Silva’s. A true lifestyle action sport athlete, Silva’s career has already encompassed dizzying highs and total lows - not least when at age 17 he spent 10 days in a coma due to a crash, only to bounce back from injury to land the first ever triple backflip on a Slopestyle bike. If it’s got wheels he’ll ride it, and if there’s a ramp he’ll likely jump it. Come With Us and take a ride with the Spanish dirt shredder. — Monster Energy