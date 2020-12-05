Pinkbike.com
Video: Advanced MTB Cornering Techniques with Christina Chappetta
Dec 5, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
With the
basics of cornering
out of the way, it's time for Part 2: Advanced Cornering. Join Christina as she teaches how to corner in technical terrain.
Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides
Videos
How Tos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
steezysam
(43 mins ago)
Christina's great at hosting this kind of content. gave me a few pointers for the next ride, thanks!
[Reply]
4
4
gravitysgirl
(30 mins ago)
Sorry, but if you can't ride tight switchbacks corners, you should not take your foot out and skid around them, you need to go and learn that technique! Skidding ruins the type of natural non-bikepark-no-maintenance-team where you're going to find that type of corner and it's important that we as users of a trail system open to all types of user respect that. You do not need to be able to endo/nose manual to be able to tackle switchbacks. Speaking as a guide who rides switchbacks trails in France for breakfast lunch and dinner, usually with both wheels on the ground.
[Reply]
3
0
unrooted
(5 mins ago)
She never said to skid around the corner.
[Reply]
1
0
jannoski
(2 mins ago)
I live in Liguria, we are full of switchbacks corners like you in South France. A lot of amazing riders from usa, canada and so on are not used to that corners, it is normal that they are not comfortable with switchbaks. I also worked a lot of years as a guide in places like Nava, Sanremo and Molini di Triora, I also worked with riders 2 times faster than me but they can't do nose press. You are good in what you are used to ride, that is normal.
[Reply]
1
0
Offrhodes
(12 mins ago)
You talked about weighting the outside foot, and the bike wanting to stand up, but do you recommend weighting the inside hand (opposing forces) to help maintain grip? Left foot/right hand and vice versa.
[Reply]
2
0
Canieto1
(33 mins ago)
Christina is a great presenter and a huge asset to pinkbike! Thank you for this content.
[Reply]
2
0
jimoxbox
(43 mins ago)
It’s not a question Braaa
[Reply]
1
2
rrolly
(15 mins ago)
If you look at Christina's bike and you go, "hey! I've got the same fork in 27.5, but I wish mine had red lowers." Then PM me. I've got the 27.5's in red and would love to swap lowers for the blacks.
[Reply]
2
8
PhattyMatt
(48 mins ago)
No thanks
[Reply]
