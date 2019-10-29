Video: Advice From Chris Kovarik on Riding in the Mud

]
Hey Bud! What a classic MTB trail from Whistler! And to lead me down it is Chris Kovarik, the legend himself!
This guy has the biggest calves I have ever seen and has won a World Cup by 14 seconds! Yes, 14 seconds… He is an incredible rider, with a unique style. Known for his World Cup wins, bike edits and his insane cornering technique, he now also teaches MTB.
Follow Chris (Karver) on Instagram: @chris_kovarik and his coaching company kovarikracing.com
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association
, this way you will be able to support trails like this one!
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
What trail should I ride next?SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler
6 Comments
Post a Comment