Video: Advice From Chris Kovarik on Riding in the Mud

Oct 29, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  
]


Hey Bud! What a classic MTB trail from Whistler! And to lead me down it is Chris Kovarik, the legend himself!

This guy has the biggest calves I have ever seen and has won a World Cup by 14 seconds! Yes, 14 seconds… He is an incredible rider, with a unique style. Known for his World Cup wins, bike edits and his insane cornering technique, he now also teaches MTB.

Follow Chris (Karver) on Instagram: @chris_kovarik and his coaching company kovarikracing.com

If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association, this way you will be able to support trails like this one!




Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!

What trail should I ride next?

SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler


New video on Youtube with Pro Tips from Chris Kovarik


Regions in Article
Blackcomb

Trails in Article
Instant Gratification, Hey Bud

Posted In:
Videos Tutorials and Guides Chris Kovarik Remy Metailler Riding Tips


6 Comments

  • 2 0
 I LOVE the commentary through the whole entire run. Especially when he says he points out what he does better than the people in front of him
  • 3 0
 Ahaha It's not every day I take a better line than the king!
  • 1 0
 A man wins by 14.02 seconds at Ft. William and has wisdom to share on riding in muddy conditions, I LISTEN to him. = )
  • 1 0
 When's the hot lap?
  • 2 0
 Scheduled for the the April 20th 2069.
  • 2 0
 @remymetailler: at 4:20 ?

