Video: Sloppy & Slick in BC
Jul 4, 2018
by
AERE Films
ONETWO
by
AEREfilms
Nakoda Mason finding old growth in the Elk Valley.
Wet grips, slick roots, and soaked cameras.
You can't beat riding after a fresh rainfall, or during.
Lucy Dawg approves.
Video:
AERE Films
Photos:
Bryce Toothill
and AERE Films
Riders: Nakoda Mason and Ben Yeager
