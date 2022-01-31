Video: After Burning Out on the Pressure of Contests, Anton Thelander Reflects on Why MTB Is Rad

TIME TO SHAKE OFF THOSE JANUARY BLUES AND REMEMBER WHY RIDING BIKES IS SO DAMN GOOD
Anton Thelander's Mindfulness edit reflects on a journey which initially led him away from the sport, then celebrates his return and rediscovery of all the things that are awesome within MTB. The pressures we place on ourselves can effect anyone, in every part of our lives. They can turn something that was once fun into a negative experience.
It can take dark patches and struggles to realize that true success and gratification runs deeper than just a results sheet. Mindfulness serves as a reminder to keep things from getting too heavy- and focus on what makes you happy.
Cheers to all the things we love about riding, and thanks to Anton for his work on this project.
______________Produced by: Tight Production
, Jacob NilzenWith support from: CanyonFeaturing: Anton Thelander
, Anton Granberg, Anton Ullsten, Freida Marcusson, Mattis Linde, Johan Ekmann, Jocke Olsson, Axel Parke.Special thanks to:
Juavess and the Kall build crew, Victor Gradeus and the Undersaker crew and Flottsbro BikeparkMentions: @Canyon-PureCycling
