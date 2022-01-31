Video: After Burning Out on the Pressure of Contests, Anton Thelander Reflects on Why MTB Is Rad

TIME TO SHAKE OFF THOSE JANUARY BLUES AND REMEMBER WHY RIDING BIKES IS SO DAMN GOOD

All shot in Sweden. There's no shortage of incredible locations.

Big moves, big views

Anton wanted the orange colourway for this project. Makes sense.

Wim Hof vibes

Trail crew on track. Huge respect to Anton and the crew for getting some of these features in shape

