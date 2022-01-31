close
Video: After Burning Out on the Pressure of Contests, Anton Thelander Reflects on Why MTB Is Rad

Jan 31, 2022
by Canyon  

TIME TO SHAKE OFF THOSE JANUARY BLUES AND REMEMBER WHY RIDING BIKES IS SO DAMN GOOD

Anton Thelander's Mindfulness edit reflects on a journey which initially led him away from the sport, then celebrates his return and rediscovery of all the things that are awesome within MTB. The pressures we place on ourselves can effect anyone, in every part of our lives. They can turn something that was once fun into a negative experience.

It can take dark patches and struggles to realize that true success and gratification runs deeper than just a results sheet. Mindfulness serves as a reminder to keep things from getting too heavy- and focus on what makes you happy.

Cheers to all the things we love about riding, and thanks to Anton for his work on this project.

All shot in Sweden. There's no shortage of incredible locations.

Anton's Canyon Torque CF, in slope mode.

Big moves, big views

Anton wanted the orange colourway for this project. Makes sense.

Wim Hof vibes

Trail crew on track. Huge respect to Anton and the crew for getting some of these features in shape
______________

Produced by: Tight Production, Jacob Nilzen
With support from: Canyon
Featuring: Anton Thelander, Anton Granberg, Anton Ullsten, Freida Marcusson, Mattis Linde, Johan Ekmann, Jocke Olsson, Axel Parke.
Special thanks to: Juavess and the Kall build crew, Victor Gradeus and the Undersaker crew and Flottsbro Bikepark
Videos Anton Thelander


