Video: After Dark Street Riding in Scotland

Jan 18, 2020
by Adam McGuire  

As the long winter nights approach its far too easy to put the bike away, hunker down and keep yourself warm, In reality, late at night, it's the best time to get out and cruise the streets in peace.

Myself & Ben decided that this winter we wanted to try and film an edit during the evenings and try something different. The edit took us about 6 days over the course of December to film, lucky that the dry nights are also the coldest. We were lucky that a lot of the spots we wanted to film in Aberdeen were well lit which helped massively.


Evening rides can be some of the best rides, the streets are a lot quieter and security guards are few and far between. So grab the bike and get out there, After Dark!


Filmed & Edited by Adam McGuire

Thanks to Inspired Bicycles & TartyBikes for their support.

www.instagram.com/inspiredtravis

www.instagram.com/mcguirevisuals

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Nice! Reminds me of the good old days. Living in Stockholm, riding with friends day and night...
  • 3 0
 Could use more grey
  • 1 0
 Aberdoom bye night. Great stuff

