Video: Aftermath of the Laguna Beach Fire on Sewer Drop with Richie Schley

After the fire of 2022

Recent Wildfires in Laguna Beach California, has left one of my favorite trails looking like the Elephant Graveyard from The Lion King movie. California Wild fires are a huge issue and even more so, in a drought year. The last two fires we had have apparently been caused by the power lines hitting each other due to high wind and sparking. Some homes were lost in the fire and it has definitely made an impact on the landscape and eco system in the Laguna Wilderness park. The upside is that it has left an iconic freeride line, trail, appear as something completely new. Without the bushes as guardrails along side the trail, you can really feel the exposure and steepness of the terrain while descending the steep chute. As an old school free-rider, that has seen a lot, this is a pretty unique situation, with burnt trees, black ash lining the sides of the trail and hints of red, from the fire fighters retardant. Breathing the dust of ash from your buddy, is not not ideal, but the visual overload of the situation is quite amazing.