Video: ‘Age is Just a Number’ - Christina Chappetta's Birthday Shreddit

Mar 22, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Christina's birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with a sick bike edit? No talking, no delays, just shredding. Happy Birthday Christina!





Posted In:
Videos Christina Chappetta Sponsored


6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Just a little reminder to keep having fun and stay inspired, no matter your age ❤️
  • 1 0
 Happy Birthday. More Christina content please . . .
  • 2 0
 Happy Birthday! Great edit and better riding
  • 1 1
 Can’t watch video because it’s private? Do I have pay?
  • 1 0
 Yes, if using PC just eject your disk drive and put your credit card inside, it will read your card and set up the payment method. If using a smartphone then you will need to connect your card via USB
  • 1 0
 Happy birthday!

