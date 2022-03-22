close
Video: ‘Age is Just a Number’ - Christina Chappetta's Birthday Shreddit
Mar 22, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Christina's birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with a sick bike edit? No talking, no delays, just shredding. Happy Birthday Christina!
Videos
Christina Chappetta
6 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
christinachappetta
(11 mins ago)
Just a little reminder to keep having fun and stay inspired, no matter your age ❤️
[Reply]
1
0
noplacelikeloam
(7 mins ago)
Happy Birthday. More Christina content please . . .
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(9 mins ago)
Happy Birthday! Great edit and better riding
[Reply]
1
1
kingbike2
(11 mins ago)
Can’t watch video because it’s private? Do I have pay?
[Reply]
1
0
melonhead1145
(4 mins ago)
Yes, if using PC just eject your disk drive and put your credit card inside, it will read your card and set up the payment method. If using a smartphone then you will need to connect your card via USB
[Reply]
1
0
kingbike2
(11 mins ago)
Happy birthday!
[Reply]
Login
6 Comments
Post a Comment