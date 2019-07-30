Video: Aggressive Whips & Fearless Flips in Poland

Getting ready for some crazy actions

Superman Seat Grab Indian Air

Backflip No Foot Can Can Indian Air

360 Superman Seat Grab

Flatspin Table Top

Time for a deep breath

Cashroll Tailwhip

Backflip Superman

Tailwhip No Foot Can Can

Backflip Superman

360 Table Top

Stepdown Backflip

Marek Łebek, one of the most aggressive dirt jumpers in Poland, is testing the limits of his Two6Player bike, and shows some real bangers at his local spot. For those who are familiar with Dirt Jumping scene in Poland, Marek 'Maro' Łebek’ needs no introductions. For those who are not - just few words describing him as a rider. Crazy, hardcore, no fear, limitless, talented – this is Marek.His adventure with bikes began while he was still a teenager, being stoked with older mates showing how to jump on local bike parks, built by their own. From the beginning Maro was addicted to adrenaline and risky tricks, so Dirt Jumping was exactly what he was looking for. Something fun to burn off his overflow of energy.Then the first contests started. One by one he started to discover new spots, fulfilled with riders with the same passion – all these things mixed up together gave Maro true boost to learn more tricks, do it better and work harder every day. Maro was known as a person who is not afraid of failing, and always wants to step outside his comfort zone and push it to the next level.Being sometimes too risky ended with a knee injury and a forced break in his sport career. But now he is back in the game - stronger and more determined than before. Marek definitely is still one of the most aggressive dirt jumpers and with his body size and riding style an ultimate testing machine for the bikes he is riding.Shortly about the edit. It was hot! Not only because the temperate was higher than usual this part of the year in Poland (over 35 degrees Celsius / 95 degrees Fahrenheit). Also because Maro showed some crazy tricks that he didn’t perform before. As you can see he is ready to fight for the top spots in the FMB World Tour. Definitely worth to watch!Video by Aleksander OsmałekPhotos by Adam Glosowic