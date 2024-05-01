Video: Aggy & Torsenn Discover Deep Loam in BC in 'Plan B'

Sometimes the best laid plans go up in smoke. After a sketchy road gives way and keeps Dakine Team Riders Graham Agassiz and Torsenn Brown from accessing a prized zone, they scramble to find a new spot. Raging forest fires in the area keep options limited. A series of random events leads them to Plan B—a shuttle-fed paradise with the deepest, freshest loam the boys have ever seen.
With no cell service, Aggy uses satelite comms to phone a friend for help. When help arrived just before dark, the use of a come-along winch coupled with the reinforced road was enough to get the truck back to safe ground. Even with unpredictable forest fires and severe weather in the forecast, the crew wanted to continue with their original plans, despite their intuition telling them otherwise. They decided to sleep on it and discuss in the morning.
Prior to getting stuck, Aggy pulled over to pick up a dead owl on the side of the highway and put it in his truck. A souvenir of sorts at the time, but as the precarious situation on the logging road unfolded hours later, Aggy recognized the owl as a sign from the spirit world. In Native cultures, owls represent change and trusting the mystery ahead. Owls are believed to bring about new beginnings especially when you are being asked to listen to your intuition.
After assessing the options, photographer Margus Riga came up with Plan B. He knew of an old cabin not too far away that we could check out with the hopes of knocking out some product shots while the crew figured out where to ride.
With the fire raging out of control off in the distance all through the night, the team marveled at its ominous beauty and hoped for fresh air in the morning.
Aggy style.
Torsenn and Aggy
Footage is in the can, mission accomplished. Time to chill.
Filming and editing: Caleb Ely
Photos: Margus Riga
