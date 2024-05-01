Video: Aggy & Torsenn Discover Deep Loam in BC in 'Plan B'

Plan A was to access the alpine and spend a few days bikepacking to the goods. On the approach to the trailhead, a narrow logging road gave way and almost sent Aggy's truck (along with Aggy and Torsenn) down a death tumble to the valley below. With Aggy's truck clinging to the edge, the crew went into Rampage builder mode, fortifying the precipitous edge with nearby rocks and dirt. During the 8 hours of being stuck, several rain squalls came through the area, turning the dust into mud and allowing a proper retaining wall to be built. Despite this progress, the truck was still teetering, and any attempt to move it resulted in the car sliding closer to the edge of disaster.

With no cell service, Aggy uses satelite comms to phone a friend for help. When help arrived just before dark, the use of a come-along winch coupled with the reinforced road was enough to get the truck back to safe ground. Even with unpredictable forest fires and severe weather in the forecast, the crew wanted to continue with their original plans, despite their intuition telling them otherwise. They decided to sleep on it and discuss in the morning.

Prior to getting stuck, Aggy pulled over to pick up a dead owl on the side of the highway and put it in his truck. A souvenir of sorts at the time, but as the precarious situation on the logging road unfolded hours later, Aggy recognized the owl as a sign from the spirit world. In Native cultures, owls represent change and trusting the mystery ahead. Owls are believed to bring about new beginnings especially when you are being asked to listen to your intuition.

After assessing the options, photographer Margus Riga came up with Plan B. He knew of an old cabin not too far away that we could check out with the hopes of knocking out some product shots while the crew figured out where to ride.

A quick look at the weather showed cooler temps and rain in the forecast, but the view of the fires created doubt.

With the fire raging out of control off in the distance all through the night, the team marveled at its ominous beauty and hoped for fresh air in the morning.

The next morning brought a welcome rain and just like that the hot and dusty landscape was transformed into a cool and moist playground and we soon discovered a small network of gravity fed trails branching off in several directions.

Black Gold.

Aggy finds the sweet spot.

Aggy style.

Torsenn dives into a fresh loamer...

...then pops out into a glorious open meadow.

Torsenn and Aggy

Footage is in the can, mission accomplished. Time to chill.