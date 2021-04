Video: Aggy, Carson Storch, Casey Brown & More in 'Built for Purpose'

Graham Agassiz in the Agent Knee Pad

The Agent comes in two versions. The On/Off featured here allows you to keep your shoes on for easy access

Casey Brown and Snuff

Casey gears up with the Hot Laps 5L

Vincent Tupin in the Drafter 14L pack

Carson Storch drops in with the Hot Laps 2L

The Sentinel Glove and Hot Laps 2L

New to the Dakine product line is the Drift MTB Shoe

Hannah Bergemann tests out the new Drift

Matthew Slaven, Drifting

See you on the trails...

Take a rip with the Dakine MTB team as they ride their favorite trails. From lung busting climbs in Revelstoke and all-day epics in the Alps, to shuttle laps in Kamloops and roosting the dank forests of Oregon, each trail places a unique set of demands on the rider, and the gear they need to make the most of each experience. Be prepared for anything the trails throw your way with Dakine’s purpose-built MTB collection.Featuring:Graham AgassizCarson StorchCasey BrownVincent TupinHannah BergemannMatthew SlavenPhotos by:Bruno Long-Aggy and CaseyNathan Hughes-Vinny TTyler Roemer-CarsonAlexandra Erickson-Hannah and SlavenFilming by:Dylan Siggers-Aggy and CaseyMax Rambaud-Vinny TClay Porter-CarsonTyler Malay-Hannah and SlavenEdited by Tyler MalayShot on location in Oregon, British Columbia and France.Check out http://www.dakine.com to view all gloves, Hot Laps, packs, and protection. MTB footwear and apparel coming mid-April 2021 (stay tuned for more info)