Video: Aggy, Carson Storch, Casey Brown & More in 'Built for Purpose'

Take a rip with the Dakine MTB team as they ride their favorite trails. From lung busting climbs in Revelstoke and all-day epics in the Alps, to shuttle laps in Kamloops and roosting the dank forests of Oregon, each trail places a unique set of demands on the rider, and the gear they need to make the most of each experience. Be prepared for anything the trails throw your way with Dakine’s purpose-built MTB collection.
Featuring:
Graham Agassiz
Carson Storch
Casey Brown
Vincent Tupin
Hannah Bergemann
Matthew SlavenGraham Agassiz in the Agent Knee PadCasey Brown and Snuff
Casey gears up with the Hot Laps 5LVincent Tupin in the Drafter 14L packCarson Storch drops in with the Hot Laps 2L
The Sentinel Glove and Hot Laps 2LNew to the Dakine product line is the Drift MTB Shoe
Photos by:
Bruno Long-Aggy and Casey
Nathan Hughes-Vinny T
Tyler Roemer-Carson
Alexandra Erickson-Hannah and Slaven
Filming by:
Dylan Siggers-Aggy and Casey
Max Rambaud-Vinny T
Clay Porter-Carson
Tyler Malay-Hannah and Slaven
Edited by Tyler Malay
Shot on location in Oregon, British Columbia and France.
Check out http://www.dakine.com
to view all gloves, Hot Laps, packs, and protection. MTB footwear and apparel coming mid-April 2021 (stay tuned for more info)
