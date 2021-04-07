Video: Aggy, Carson Storch, Casey Brown & More in 'Built for Purpose'

Apr 7, 2021
by Dakine  
Built for Purpose

by dakine
Views: 774    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Take a rip with the Dakine MTB team as they ride their favorite trails. From lung busting climbs in Revelstoke and all-day epics in the Alps, to shuttle laps in Kamloops and roosting the dank forests of Oregon, each trail places a unique set of demands on the rider, and the gear they need to make the most of each experience. Be prepared for anything the trails throw your way with Dakine’s purpose-built MTB collection.

Featuring:
Graham Agassiz
Carson Storch
Casey Brown
Vincent Tupin
Hannah Bergemann
Matthew Slaven

Graham Agassiz in the Agent Knee Pad
Photo by Bruno Long

Agent knee pad with easy on off feature Photo by Bruno Long
The Agent comes in two versions. The On/Off featured here allows you to keep your shoes on for easy access

Photo by Bruno Long

Casey Brown and Snuff
Photo by Bruno Long

Photo by Bruno Long
Padded phone pocket on Hot Laps 5L Photo by Bruno Long
Casey gears up with the Hot Laps 5L

Photo by Bruno Long

Photo by Bruno Long

Photo by Bruno Long

Vincent Tupin in the Drafter 14L pack
Photo by Nathan Hughes

Photo by Nathan Hughes

Photo by Nathan Hughes


Carson Storch drops in with the Hot Laps 2L
photo by Tyler Roemer

photo by Tyler Roemer
photo by Tyler Roemer
The Sentinel Glove and Hot Laps 2L

photo by Tyler Roemer

photo by Tyler Roemer

New to the Dakine product line is the Drift MTB Shoe
Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson
Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson
Hannah Bergemann tests out the new Drift

Photo by Alexandra Erickson
Matthew Slaven, Drifting

Photo by Bruno Long
See you on the trails...


Photos by:
Bruno Long-Aggy and Casey
Nathan Hughes-Vinny T
Tyler Roemer-Carson
Alexandra Erickson-Hannah and Slaven

Filming by:
Dylan Siggers-Aggy and Casey
Max Rambaud-Vinny T
Clay Porter-Carson
Tyler Malay-Hannah and Slaven

Edited by Tyler Malay
Shot on location in Oregon, British Columbia and France.

Check out http://www.dakine.com to view all gloves, Hot Laps, packs, and protection. MTB footwear and apparel coming mid-April 2021 (stay tuned for more info)

Posted In:
Videos Dakine Carson Storch Casey Brown Graham Agassiz Hannah Bergemann Vincent Tupin


Must Read This Week
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
76519 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
75197 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
71653 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
56712 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
56395 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
48434 views
Review: Oura Ring, The One to Rule Them All?
47676 views
Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021
46879 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 So apparel is coming? I was wanting to check out their pants a week or so ago and couldn't find anything, I had assumed they just stopped making it.
  • 1 0
 Many companies are dropping clothing in the coming weeks.
  • 2 0
 Those are some POY esque photos!
  • 1 0
 That opening sequence showcasing all of the products was very well done.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013274
Mobile Version of Website