Video: Aggy Rips his Aluminum Capra on the Sunshine Coast

Words: YT Industries

Photos: Damon Berryman

We shot the video on the Sunshine Coast of BC. We spent about ten days battling snow and rain, but it made for really dynamic filming opportunities. My favorite trail during the production was Coastal Cruise, one of my all-time favorites. — Graham Agassiz

In ‘Full Metal Goat’ we see Aggy showing off his daily routine and doing what he does best: shredding, sending, scrubbing – no matter what the conditions are or the time of day. Getting to know the new aluminum Capra, the Canadian proves that the goat still has it what it takes for unlimited good times.Currently, Aggy is recovering from a leg injury. We wish him all the best and a speedy recovery!