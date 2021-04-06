Video: Aggy Rips his Aluminum Capra on the Sunshine Coast

Apr 6, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Words: YT Industries

In ‘Full Metal Goat’ we see Aggy showing off his daily routine and doing what he does best: shredding, sending, scrubbing – no matter what the conditions are or the time of day. Getting to know the new aluminum Capra, the Canadian proves that the goat still has it what it takes for unlimited good times.

Photos: Damon Berryman

bigquotesWe shot the video on the Sunshine Coast of BC. We spent about ten days battling snow and rain, but it made for really dynamic filming opportunities. My favorite trail during the production was Coastal Cruise, one of my all-time favorites.Graham Agassiz



Currently, Aggy is recovering from a leg injury. We wish him all the best and a speedy recovery!

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 Even his slow motions are faster than me
  • 3 0
 YT shooting itself in own foot by illustrating no reason at all to spend extra on their carbon bikes.
  • 2 0
 When I saw the headline I thought for sure it was gonna be a new Capra teaser...
  • 2 0
 now I want to go jump my bike
  • 1 0
 Hope he recovers soon to ride his new Capra Camper.
  • 1 0
 What's new about this Capra?
  • 1 0
 Atta boy Aggy
  • 3 0
 Aggy boy Atta
  • 1 0
 this dude can shred
  • 1 0
 siiiiiiccck

