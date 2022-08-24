Video: Aimi Kenyon's Course Preview from Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Aug 24, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Aimi Kenyon fills in for Ben Cathro to take you down this years World Championship course in Les Gets.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022 World Championships 2022


7 Comments

  • 9 0
 Great job Aimi. I dig it, hell even Laurie had to pull over a couple of times on his preview.
  • 5 0
 She's got some pretty big shoes to fill. I mean, I assume Ben's has large feet cause he's tall.
  • 4 0
 So odd to hear that girlish giggle right after a huge high speed stunt, good luck Aimi!
  • 4 0
 Wow, she's flying! Good job Aimi!
  • 4 0
 Great Job!!!!
  • 3 0
 Good job, smash it in finals!!!
  • 2 2
 That question should not be in the thumbnail.





