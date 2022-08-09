Video: Air DH Best Trick (Unofficial) - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 9, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's time for a crowd favorite, Air DH. This time around Christina puts cash on the line for riders throwing down the best tricks during their race lap.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Crankworx Whistler 2022 DH Racing


6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Tombstone is life, tombstone is love
  • 2 0
 Billy... always crushing. Congrats on the cash.
  • 2 0
 Squid games ?
  • 2 0
 Great Idea.
  • 1 0
 Monopoly money?
  • 2 0
 Canadian Dollaridoos





