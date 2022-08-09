Watch
Video: Air DH Best Trick (Unofficial) - Crankworx Whistler 2022
Aug 9, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's time for a crowd favorite, Air DH. This time around Christina puts cash on the line for riders throwing down the best tricks during their race lap.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Crankworx Whistler 2022
DH Racing
6 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
omniscient-ocelot
(46 mins ago)
Tombstone is life, tombstone is love
[Reply]
2
0
onemanarmy
(40 mins ago)
Billy... always crushing. Congrats on the cash.
[Reply]
2
0
Neb-town
(1 hours ago)
Squid games ?
[Reply]
2
0
eddylinewindancer
(32 mins ago)
Great Idea.
[Reply]
1
0
freeclimber2k
(1 hours ago)
Monopoly money?
[Reply]
2
0
jeffrocx
(23 mins ago)
Canadian Dollaridoos
[Reply]
6 Comments