Video: Air Time & Style in BC's Interior in 'Paragon'

A film combining freeride and slopestyle is something that I've envisioned for quite some time. The two disciplines compliment each other beautifully, and I have a passion for shooting both. So, when combined, you get a beautiful mashup of speed, technique and raw steeze! Or that's the theory at least...Shot over 4 days in the interior of British Columbia, Paragon features Hayden Zablotny; a man that is no stranger to air time and style. Over the course of a single week we built, tinkered, tested, and shot this film for your viewing pleasure. I hope this one makes you want to get out and ride, because in the end, isn't that really all that matters?I present to you, Paragon.