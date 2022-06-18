Video: Air Time & Style in BC's Interior in 'Paragon'

Jun 18, 2022
by Logan Williams  
Paragon. // Hayden Zablotny

by intuitionvisuals
A film combining freeride and slopestyle is something that I've envisioned for quite some time. The two disciplines compliment each other beautifully, and I have a passion for shooting both. So, when combined, you get a beautiful mashup of speed, technique and raw steeze! Or that's the theory at least...

Shot over 4 days in the interior of British Columbia, Paragon features Hayden Zablotny; a man that is no stranger to air time and style. Over the course of a single week we built, tinkered, tested, and shot this film for your viewing pleasure. I hope this one makes you want to get out and ride, because in the end, isn't that really all that matters?

I present to you, Paragon.



