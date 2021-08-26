Video: Airtime on the Nico Vink Line in Châtel Bike Park

Did you miss the last episode of Sundays in Châtel?

In the latest episode of Sundays in Chatel, local riders Mateo Verdier and Antoine Buffart hit up the Lower Vink Line trail showing off their seriously creative, fun, and skillful level of riding.The Lower Vink Line trail is like a giant pump track, with endless options to jump from berm to berm, pull doubles, and whip at every opportunity! There is a lot of airtime in this episode..the perfect video to get you hyped for your next ride at Chatel Bike Park. This trail isn't to be missed.Rider: Mateo Verdier and Antoine BuffartLocation: Châtel BikeparkVideo and Photos: ShaperideshootSupported by: Reverse ComponentsCheck out the last episode of Sundays in Châtel. Mateo and Antoine are big fans of creative lines and fresh gaps. The Serpentine trail mixed with a couple of Scott Gamblers makes for loads of options and questionable landing potential. The Serpentine has a straightforward line however the options are everywhere.