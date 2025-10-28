Video: Dreamy Summer Time Riding on Vancouver Island in 'Hazy Summer Memories'

Words: Akta
Looking back on the summer, it all seems too good to be true. Those late evening sessions and early morning missions. We forget the dust and the heat. Selectively remembering the fast rolling trails and laps with friends. Forgetting that we were probably cursing the lack of moisture and wishing for the tacky dirt of Spring and Fall.
We catch up with akta MTB team athletes Max Cookman, Cole Nichol and Ace Hayden on a tour of Vancouver Island. Hitting all their local spots for some dreamy summertime laps.
First stop was Cole's place, aptly named "The Yard". Tucked away out of sight, this is where Cole has honed his skills and made him into the rider and builder he is today. Multiple roll-ins, ramps and lines are laced together across the property.
Max joined for an evening session, opting for his hardtail, while Cole practiced some tricks he wanted to lock in on his big bike.
The following morning we headed up island from Cole's place to a new zone he and Dillon Butcher have been working on. Together the pair have founded a trail building company called Reza. This was a build they had done together for the launch video of their company.
Cole had a move in mind for this drop, so we hit it up just before the light peaked over the mountain.
Next up was Jordie Lunn bike park with none other than the man himself, Ace Hayden. Ace maintains the trail in this park and carries on the legacy of Jordie.
No one knows the trails like this man, so it was an entertaining day seeking out trail gaps and side hits with Ace.
Lastly, we went up the island to finish the trip off at "Spooks". We were grateful to get permission from one of the main builders, Jack Newton, to shoot in this legendary zone with Max. The island riding community is strong, and they rally behind their riders who are striving for something. Max is pushing to make a name for himself in the slopestyle world, and he's got a lot of people on his side for the journey.
Video: Inicio Productions
Photos: Travis Bilton