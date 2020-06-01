Video: Alban Aubert Rides 20 Alpine Trails in 1 Day

20 spots - 20 gondolas

The idea is to ride 20 different trails at 20 different spots, while using 20 gondola at 20 villages in only one day. This is possible in the south-western part of Switzerland, in the upper-Wallis along the Rhône river. Early in the morning, I choose my first line down from the picturesque village of Bellwald and many hours later, just before sunset, the last downhill brings me from Vercorin to Chalais. Timing during the day was thight but my crew helped me to manage the time table! Doing a project in Switzerland allowed me for once to share my adventure with my family and friends, which is more difficult when I am at the other end of the world, on snowy volcanoes and in high altitudes.

The spots and the gondolas:

Bellwald
Bettmeralp
Betten
Fiescheralp
Ried-Mörel
Greicheralp
Riederalp
Rosswald
Belap
Grächen
Embd
Schalb
Gspon
Staldenried
Unterbach
Brand
Eischoll
Jeizinen
Unterems
Vercorin


Thank you to the whole team (left to right): Floriane, Patrice, Antonin, Brice, Madeleine, Eric, Julia, France, Antoine and to my longtime sponsors Merida, SR Suntour, TSG, Dakine and Julbo

Video : AntoninPergod.com
Photos : PatriceSchreyer.com
Logo : SebDassi.ch

