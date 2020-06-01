Video: Alban Aubert Rides 20 Alpine Trails in 1 Day

Bellwald

Bettmeralp

Betten

Fiescheralp

Ried-Mörel

Greicheralp

Riederalp

Rosswald

Belap

Grächen

Embd

Schalb

Gspon

Staldenried

Unterbach

Brand

Eischoll

Jeizinen

Unterems

Vercorin



Project 20 spots - 20 gondolaThe idea is to ride 20 different trails at 20 different spots, while using 20 gondola at 20 villages in only one day. This is possible in the south-western part of Switzerland, in the upper-Wallis along the Rhône river. Early in the morning, I choose my first line down from the picturesque village of Bellwald and many hours later, just before sunset, the last downhill brings me from Vercorin to Chalais. Timing during the day was thight but my crew helped me to manage the time table! Doing a project in Switzerland allowed me for once to share my adventure with my family and friends, which is more difficult when I am at the other end of the world, on snowy volcanoes and in high altitudes.The spots and the gondolas:Thank you to the whole team (left to right): Floriane, Patrice, Antonin, Brice, Madeleine, Eric, Julia, France, Antoine and to my longtime sponsors Merida, SR Suntour, TSG, Dakine and JulboVideo : AntoninPergod.comPhotos : PatriceSchreyer.comLogo : SebDassi.ch