Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: 'Weird' Descents & New Jumps in the Albstadt 2022 World Cup Course Preview
May 5, 2022
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Join the team for a lap of the second Mountain Bike World Cup of the 2022 season in Albstadt, Germany
—
Pivot Cycles - OTE
Posted In:
Videos
Albstadt World Cup Xc 2022
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Field Test: Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
50506 views
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
45702 views
Field Test: YT Izzo Core 2 - Ready to Climb
43559 views
Henry’s Waffle House: Mountain Biking is Getting Too Easy
41236 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
36800 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
35483 views
Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More
35201 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
34424 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
dthomp325
(14 mins ago)
Albstadt is the lamest course on the WC circuit, UCI needs to put some pressure on the venue to update the course to WC standards.
[Reply]
3
0
fullendurbro
(22 mins ago)
New jumps?! MVDP is about to get wrecked.
[Reply]
3
0
smartyiak
(16 mins ago)
Not looking for Rampage, but they need to rough that course up a bit.
[Reply]
1
0
mrkkbb
(29 mins ago)
Great video. I never realized how rocky (gravels, etc..) the course is.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007105
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments