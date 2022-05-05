Video: 'Weird' Descents & New Jumps in the Albstadt 2022 World Cup Course Preview

May 5, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesJoin the team for a lap of the second Mountain Bike World Cup of the 2022 season in Albstadt, GermanyPivot Cycles - OTE


Posted In:
Videos Albstadt World Cup Xc 2022


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Albstadt is the lamest course on the WC circuit, UCI needs to put some pressure on the venue to update the course to WC standards.
  • 3 0
 New jumps?! MVDP is about to get wrecked.
  • 3 0
 Not looking for Rampage, but they need to rough that course up a bit.
  • 1 0
 Great video. I never realized how rocky (gravels, etc..) the course is.





