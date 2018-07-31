Video: Alchemy 3 Teaser & Crankworx Whistler Premiere

ALCHEMY 3
Filmed and Produced by Eric Lawrenuk
Presented by: Chromag, Dissent Labs and Rocky Mountain Bicycles
The final instalment of the Alchemy trilogy is premiering at Crankworx Whistler, and as always it is completely free!
At midnight on August 12, Alchemy 3 will be available on Pinkbike for free. Forever.Crankworx Premiere Details
Sunday, August 12 at 21:00
Garabaldi Lift Co
Doors at 9:00pm
Movie at 10:00pmFREE ENTRY! (Showing up early is a good idea)Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/234676377177728/
Riders:
Anthony Messere
Brandon Semenuk
Carson Storch
Curtis Robinson
Dan Skogland
Dustin Gilding
Dylan Dunkerton
Eric Lawrenuk
Jordie Lunn
Mitch Forbes
Nick Tingren
Paul Genovese
Reece Wallace
And more
