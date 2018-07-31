VIDEOS

Video: Alchemy 3 Teaser & Crankworx Whistler Premiere

Jul 31, 2018
by Eric Lawrenuk  
Alchemy 3 Teaser

by lornny
ALCHEMY 3

Filmed and Produced by Eric Lawrenuk
Presented by: Chromag, Dissent Labs and Rocky Mountain Bicycles

The final instalment of the Alchemy trilogy is premiering at Crankworx Whistler, and as always it is completely free!

At midnight on August 12, Alchemy 3 will be available on Pinkbike for free. Forever.

Crankworx Premiere Details
Sunday, August 12 at 21:00
Garabaldi Lift Co
Doors at 9:00pm
Movie at 10:00pm

FREE ENTRY! (Showing up early is a good idea)

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/234676377177728/

Riders:
Anthony Messere
Brandon Semenuk
Carson Storch
Curtis Robinson
Dan Skogland
Dustin Gilding
Dylan Dunkerton

Eric Lawrenuk
Jordie Lunn
Mitch Forbes
Nick Tingren
Paul Genovese
Reece Wallace
And more

4 Comments

  • + 4
 Don’t worry guys, you won’t find anything like this song in the video. It’s more of an attention grabber than anything. Blew the slo-mo budget on the teaser for sure haha Wink
  • + 2
 Prob see it for Lunn content alone. That said, hopefully they blew the slomo budget on the trailer.
  • - 2
 Sick shredding. But....Wow.....too bad about the horrid soundtrack!
  • + 1
