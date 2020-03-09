Video: Alchemy Bicycles Announces 2020 Enduro Team

The Riders

Name: Evan Geankoplis

Age: 28

Home Town: Folsom, CA





Since turning pro back in 2011, the Folsom, California native has shown that consistency is his game. He has won multiple California Enduro Series events and has top fived more races than you can count on your fingers. Nicknamed Geno by his friends, the laid-back rider is known for increasing his pace the rougher the terrain becomes. The loose and technical tracks at EWS #2 in Chile should perfectly suit his riding style.



2019 Highlights

1st Place 2019 Big Mountain Enduro #31st Place California Enduro Series #22nd Place 2019 Big Mountain Enduro #4 Name: Todd Renwick

Age: 24

Home Town: Soulsbyville, CA





Ever since Renwick transitioned from DH racing to Enduro back in 2017, his results have been steadily improving. A highlight of his 2019 season was winning the Big Mountain Enduro event in Big Sky, Montana, but he also finished in the top 5 of all of the California Enduro Series events he entered. The Chile and Colombia EWS rounds will be the first overseas international races for the young rider from Central California.



2019 Highlights

1st Place 2019 Big Mountain Enduro #43rd Place California Enduro Series #34th Place California Enduro Series #2

The Bikes

We will again be contesting the Enduro World Series in 2020, with two new pro riders in Evan Geankoplis and Todd Renwick. Geankoplis will be riding our mixed-wheel nine7five while Renwick will be competing on the Arktos 29. Joining us in our 2020 Enduro World Series effort will be a host of valued partners. We would like to thank all of these companies for helping make this dream a reality: ENVE, Shimano, Maxxis, Cushcore, Fox and Wolf Tooth. Both riders will also be wearing Royal Racing gear with 7 IDP pads.Our nine7five and Arktos feature our dual-linkage system called Sine Suspension. The “Sine” comes from the shock rate, which resembles a sine wave when graphed. It’s regressive through the first part of the travel to absorb small bumps and provide climbing traction. In the middle of the stroke, it’s progressive to avoid wallowing on big hits or in hard, fast corners. Then it’s slightly regressive again in the last 15 percent of the stroke to enable the bike to use all of its rear-wheel travel.“I have been riding the nine7five almost exclusively since I signed with Alchemy at the start of this year. I think the bike really compliments my riding style. The turning is quick and the bike feels poppy, but at speed I still feel the stability of the 29er. I am really liking where I am at with this bike and see myself racing most rounds on it.” -Evan Geankoplis“From my first ride, I was completely comfortable on the Arktos. It’s stiff, stable yet nimble, and really allows me to ride at my limit. The suspension system really impresses me as well. The Arktos pedals so well, but at the same time can absorb a monster impact. I feel like I can ride it right on the edge very comfortably.” Todd RenwickThe Alchemy Factory Racing Team will debut at the Colombia round of the EWS in late March 2020.Follow our teamAlchemy BicyclesInstagram@alchemybicyclesFacebook@alchemy-bicycle-companyTwitter@alchemybicycles