Video: Alchemy Bikes Thanks Cody Kelley For the Last 2 Years

Time flies when you are having fun, and the last two years with Cody Kelley have been no exception. We would like to thank Cody for the great ride. We can’t wait to see what your future holds.



















7 Comments

 Met Cody at a race last year. Super cool guy, hung out with us and chatted like he was one of the boys. Not only is he one of the funnest riders to watch, I think he has potential to keep climbing and become a podium threat in the EWS. He's definitely going to be an asset to whoever signs him.
 Alchemy make great looking bikes, but Cody's riding made them look sensational.
 So where does he end up? Seems to be some smoke around Specialized from the online rumor mill.
 Definitely on the big S.
 I find it so heartwarming when teams and athletes part on good terms, it’s so nice to see.
 Any guesses where he's going? Dropped Giro too...so ride with all the bells and whistles...Giant..Specialized?
