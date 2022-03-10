close
Video: Alex Marin Mixes Freeride Lines with World Cup DH Speed

Mar 10, 2022
by Metalbcn  


El Guachinche is my first video project of 2022. We went to Tenerife, Canary Islands, for 5 days to make sure we could do an edit to show you guys how sick this place is. A unique mountain bike scene with so many different terrains and awesome landscapes. Want to congratulate Carlos Sanchez for his amazing work as always, my team IJ Racing, Edgar Carballo and Adrian Palau to help us through those amazing five days. Hope you guys enjoy it, this is only the beginning of my freeracer career!

