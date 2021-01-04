Pinkbike.com
Video: Alex Rudeau Shreds Steep & Loose Trails in 'One Bike Fits All'
Jan 4, 2021
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
Technically challenging and super demanding, the training program for an EWS rider must be complete.
Alex Rudeau is in his element and the META TR 29 is the ideal tool!
Rider
: Alex Rudeau
Bike
: META TR 29 Race
Spot
: Andorra
#OneBikeFitsAll
Videos
Riding Videos
Commencal
13 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
2
rockchomper
(49 mins ago)
But if one bike fits all then that means N+1 is incorrect and equations don't lie so whats really going on here? Marketing?
[Reply]
5
0
joshfrandsen
(45 mins ago)
So true, I have a theoretical fleet of bikes, 7 total.
[Reply]
9
0
slumgullion
(46 mins ago)
What's the name of that trail? Euro AF?
[Reply]
5
0
Upduro
(32 mins ago)
Man‘s got skills
[Reply]
3
0
joshfrandsen
(46 mins ago)
Lock at his socks in the beginning.
[Reply]
3
0
HLEKTRON
(52 mins ago)
Nice scenery!
[Reply]
3
2
radiusofone
(29 mins ago)
This is a great edit. I love seeing vids of clean riding that aren't full of tricks and jumps.... Solid skills right there.
[Reply]
2
0
Leobmx86
(23 mins ago)
What I would do to ride a nice dry and not slippery trail right now...
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(16 mins ago)
Off to watch it again and see if I can figure out the magic tricks in the video, especially at 1:11!
[Reply]
2
0
jasonkatz
(49 mins ago)
Beast!
[Reply]
2
0
ElJeremy
(36 mins ago)
#seekanddescend
radddd
[Reply]
1
1
goldfly
(24 mins ago)
Is it just me or is the audio weird... particularly from 15-30 seconds or so.
[Reply]
1
0
mountaindoctor
(24 mins ago)
One bike fits all... once available and ready to ship.
[Reply]
