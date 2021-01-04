Video: Alex Rudeau Shreds Steep & Loose Trails in 'One Bike Fits All'

Jan 4, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Technically challenging and super demanding, the training program for an EWS rider must be complete.
Alex Rudeau is in his element and the META TR 29 is the ideal tool!

Rider: Alex Rudeau
Bike: META TR 29 Race
Spot: Andorra

#OneBikeFitsAll







13 Comments

  • 12 2
 But if one bike fits all then that means N+1 is incorrect and equations don't lie so whats really going on here? Marketing?
  • 5 0
 So true, I have a theoretical fleet of bikes, 7 total.
  • 9 0
 What's the name of that trail? Euro AF?
  • 5 0
 Man‘s got skills
  • 3 0
 Lock at his socks in the beginning.
  • 3 0
 Nice scenery!
  • 3 2
 This is a great edit. I love seeing vids of clean riding that aren't full of tricks and jumps.... Solid skills right there.
  • 2 0
 What I would do to ride a nice dry and not slippery trail right now...
  • 1 0
 Off to watch it again and see if I can figure out the magic tricks in the video, especially at 1:11!
  • 2 0
 Beast!
  • 2 0
 #seekanddescend radddd
  • 1 1
 Is it just me or is the audio weird... particularly from 15-30 seconds or so.
  • 1 0
 One bike fits all... once available and ready to ship.

