Video: Alex Storr Rips Sloppy North Wales Steeps In “His Bread and Butter”

It’s his bread and butter…
The term bread and butter is all too fitting for a proud Welshman who enjoys a good ol’ fresh slice with some melty butter as a top snack, but we’re not just talking about Alex’s snack preferences here… For Alex Storr, his bread and butter is riding anything on two wheels, and having a damn good time doing it.
Catch up with Alex during some wet winter days in his home of North Wales, doing what he does best, riding fast on some steep sloppy trails and having a gas doing it. Alex has turned his childhood hobby into his dream job, riding bikes every day and racing around the world. We’re stoked to be along for the ride.
We hope this gets you as excited to ride as it did for us. Happy trails!
Presented by: Forbidden Bike CompanyRider: Alex Storr Video: Chapter Studios Music: 3 Sisters - The Rural Alberta Advantage
