Video: Alex Storr Tames the Slop in 'Straight Outta Wrexham'

There’s probably not many top EWS racers that approach a brand shoot like Al. Turning up super early in the morning full of ideas and keen to jump on the tools to make them a reality. We don’t get a lot of time to shoot these so building some bits for them is always tight, seeing Al's commitment gets me so fired up to shoot. His unique style usually leaves my jaw dropped behind the camera making pretty lacking sections look next level. Also a huge thanks to Oakley Haines and James Leech for helping on the tools and shooting this one! — Callum Philpott - Chapter Studios