Video: Alex Storr Tames the Slop in 'Straight Outta Wrexham'

Nobody does it quite like Alex Storr. We’re not fully sure how he got this way. It could be the trials moto days of his youth, eating loads of Welsh cakes, or maybe the fact that he’s straight outta Wrexham. Either way, we can’t get enough of Alex doing his thing.
Alex caught up with his mate Chapter Visuals for a few days at home, riding some of his favourite trails and checking out the scenes. Grab the popcorn and enjoy that signature A.S. style.
|Whenever you get the call from Cal at Chapter Studios for another video project, you know it’s going to be blast. With the short winter days there’s no hanging about and there’s no better man for the job with Cal.
Shot over a few days with plenty of laughs, it was cool getting the chance to bring both toys - the Druid and Dreadnought. Pretty much showcasing what a good winters day riding with the crew is all about - plenty of fun whilst hitting ruts and slippy jumps.
Enjoy!—Alex Storr
Chop it up and ride.
|There’s probably not many top EWS racers that approach a brand shoot like Al. Turning up super early in the morning full of ideas and keen to jump on the tools to make them a reality. We don’t get a lot of time to shoot these so building some bits for them is always tight, seeing Al's commitment gets me so fired up to shoot. His unique style usually leaves my jaw dropped behind the camera making pretty lacking sections look next level. Also a huge thanks to Oakley Haines and James Leech for helping on the tools and shooting this one!—Callum Philpott - Chapter Studios
Details on Alex's Druid.
Forbiddenbike.com
Riders: Alex Storr
Video and Photography: Chapter Studios
Song: Here Comes Sun - Styly Cee