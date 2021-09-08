Video: Alex Volokhov is Smooth & Creative on Vancouver Island in 'Svoboda'

Svoboda is a Slavic word tied to an expression of freedom. Mountain bike athlete Alex Volokhov conveys that sense of creativity through his own riding and trail-building, with values further ingrained into him from the considerable time he spent with the late Jordie Lunn.
The cumulative months spent completely alone in the pouring rain hauling dirt or digging through difficult roots are completely justified in the pursuit of creation, and giving life to an idea built from the ground up.Video
: Liam Mullany (@liammullany)Featuring:
Alex Volokhov (@alexvolokhov_)Project Support:
Schwalbe Tires, Rocky Mountain, Suntour SR, FSA Components
