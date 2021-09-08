Video: Alex Volokhov is Smooth & Creative on Vancouver Island in 'Svoboda'

Sep 8, 2021
by Liam Mullany  


Svoboda is a Slavic word tied to an expression of freedom. Mountain bike athlete Alex Volokhov conveys that sense of creativity through his own riding and trail-building, with values further ingrained into him from the considerable time he spent with the late Jordie Lunn.

The cumulative months spent completely alone in the pouring rain hauling dirt or digging through difficult roots are completely justified in the pursuit of creation, and giving life to an idea built from the ground up.

Video: Liam Mullany (@liammullany)
Featuring: Alex Volokhov (@alexvolokhov_)
Project Support: Schwalbe Tires, Rocky Mountain, Suntour SR, FSA Components

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Alex Volokhov


8 Comments

  • 8 0
 One of the most powerful guys on a bike! Proud of you my friend, Jord would be fired up!
  • 5 0
 DAMN! One of the better edits we've seen recently. Very solid Liam and Alex
  • 5 0
 That was beautiful!
  • 4 0
 Yooooo. So rad Alex!
  • 2 0
 Always stoked on a new Volokhov video. Silky smooth riding as always yeah buddy!
  • 3 0
 sick vid and build
  • 1 0
 Kind of tripped me out when I read that this was on the island and not in Nelson because of the name
  • 1 0
 This is amazing. Such a sick vibe, great work!

