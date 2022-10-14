Video: Alex Volokhov, Jaxson Riddle, Kurt Sorge, Nico Vink & Remy Morton in 'By The Midnight Sun'

Oct 14, 2022
by Outside Online  

A film comprised of its parts, By The Midnight Sun brings together the seemingly unending colossal terrain of the Alaskan backcountry and a collective of professional mountain biking’s most unique and acclaimed talent. Join Canada’s Kurt Sorge and Alex Volokhov, Belgium’s Nico Vink, Australia’s Remy Morton and Utah’s Jaxson Riddle as they use their combined abilities to scout and ride first accents on the biggest mountains they have ever ridden.

By The Midnight Sun Film

Produced, Directed and Edited By:
Modify Content

Riders:
Alex Volokhov
Jaxson Riddle
Kurt Sorge
Nico Vink
Remy Morton

Directed By:
Paul Williams
Luke Seile
Terrell Gordy
Sean Powell

Produced By:
Paul Williams
Luke Seile

Posted In:
Videos Outside Alex Volokhov Jaxson Riddle Kurt Sorge Nico Vink Remy Morton


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
64303 views
MUST WATCH: Pure Mayhem in Brage Vestavik's Sound of Speed
52807 views
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
51333 views
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
50072 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
45113 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
39187 views
Review: Wolf Tooth Components Resolve Dropper Post
35635 views
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
34299 views

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 Great to see Pinkbike reppin' the AK! So much to explore up here! Great content. I'm hopeful that AK can attract some more mtb development, but huge props to the local mtb advocacy orgs for doing what they have been doing over the last decade or so with the trail development! Onwards and upwards in the Last Frontier!
  • 3 0
 the backcountry skiing of bike riding. so epic.
  • 2 2
 Alright, PB. I'll try your f*ckin video player.

(tucks in napkin and grabs silverware)

'Finally, some good f*ckin content.'
  • 1 0
 Coulda done without the salmon advertisement right out of the gate.
  • 2 0
 What's a "first accent"?
  • 7 0
 For example, my first accent was English.
  • 2 1
 you lost me at sockeye salmon. literally unwatchable after that





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010328
Mobile Version of Website