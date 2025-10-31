Powered by Outside

Video: Alex Volokhov Rides Eerie Wildfire-Scarred Forest in 'Burnt Out'

Oct 31, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

bigquotesForest fires have become the norm at home over the past few summers. The destruction they bring - the panic, the fear - is a harsh reality. In just a matter of days, beautiful forests are reduced to ash and coal.

But there’s something about these old burn sites. They carry a strange sense of renewal. Mushrooms and fresh vegetation take hold. Life finds a way back. And for riders, the terrain left behind is a dream - clean ground, long sight lines, and pure gold dirt.

For this project, Ty and Alex imagined what it would be like to shoot an old burn at night. They had some wild ideas, and they ran with them. With little time to spare, they spent a week building a few lines close to Alex’s home - long days digging in the ash, coming home beat and looking like a coal miner. Then came the filming: hauling lights and batteries, filming until 3am, was exhausting but rewarding.Ion

Rider : Alex Volokhov
⛏️ Trailbuilder : Alex Volokhov
Director : Ty Theoret
Photography : Dustin Lalik
Additional Filming/Gaffer : Logan Koochin
✂️ Editing : Ty Theoret
Music : Nextime id - "Years Past", Amon Tobin id - "Paisley Knights"

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Ion Alex Volokhov


Author Info:
stephanepelletier avatar

Member since Sep 30, 2008
279 articles
