Video: Alex Volokhov Shares his Love for Crafting Trails in 'An Ode to Builders'

For such an individual sport it's interesting how heavily Mountain Biking relies on it's community. Without dedicated builders the beautiful trails we enjoy simply wouldn't exist. Often overlooked, the builders/rogue souls silently create the trails and pathways through the woods, our gateways to nature. Which are typically funded purely by passion!Alex Volokhov is not just a passionate mountain biker; he also loves maintaining and building trails in his home town. Even as I type this Alex is battling the snow, in an attempt to scratch in a few public trails before winter hits. Which means more trails for riders come springtime.With the third episode of Write your own Chapter "An Ode to Builders,“ Alex makes points out that digging and shaping is an essential part of riding bikes. "Without building, there is no mountain biking." Since trails are not a renewable resource, we need building! Building can give you a new perspective on the woods and trails around you, offering a new perspective on how you'd like to ride your bike.This series of episodes of episodes is meant to encourage you to join our journey. Everyone’s story is unique. So is every chapter of the series. We explore, we go on adventures, we seek thrill, we fail but then succeed and set out to inspire others. Whether on the trails, in the water or in the air, every chapter addresses one of these attributes. Releases will happen on a regular basis. To make sure no one misses out: every new chapter will be announced in advance.Seek your Freedom and Write Your Own ChapterSupported by ION Bike