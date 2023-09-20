Video: Alex Volokhov, Vaea Verbeeck & Hayden Zablotny Take on the Legendary 'Godzilla' Trail

Words

The legend of Godzilla, presented in collaboration with Vallée Bras-du-Nord and Rocky Mountain.

Featuring: Alex Volokhov, Vaea Verbeeck and Hayden Zablotny

Directed by: Zach Turgeon

Cinematography: Antoine Caron

Producer: Xavier Girard

Production Coordinator: Catherine Landry

1st Assistant Camera: Bryan Allie

Editing: Zach Turgeon

Color Grading: Antoine Caron



The Trail

: Rocky MountainTucked away in the mysterious forest of Vallée Bras-du-Nord, lives an ancient beast only talked about in whispers. Join Rocky Mountain riders Alex Volokhov, Vaea Verbeeck, and Hayden Zablotny as they navigate the legendary trail they call “Godzilla”.The trail was predominantly built by Austin Davignon, a highly regarded trail builder who won the 2022 Red Bull Rampage Digger award. Austin collaborated closely with Vallée Bras-du-Nord's in-house teams, as well as other partners such as Gravity Logic and Sentiers Boréals.Godzilla, a jump trail approximately 3 kilometers in length with a vertical drop of 300 meters, provides a variety of features, including 50 jumps, offering something for everyone from the seasoned vet to the up-and-comers.The trail is divided into three sections that increase in technicality and speed as you progress, allowing riders to warm up before taking on the more challenging segments. We're stoked to see a trail that prioritizes progression, offering riders of all ages the chance to hone their freeriding skills.