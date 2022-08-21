Video: Alex Volokhov's British Columbia Road Trip

Aug 21, 2022
by Alex Volokhov  


6 days on the road, 4 special locations, one epic time riding bikes. The British Columbia backyard offers some of the most diverse ridings in the world. From backcountry to bike parks and trails all over. The quality of riding is incredible in every direction.

Rider Alex Volokhov Location Nelson BC Photo Bryan Ralph


For this project, Alex wanted to take off for a week and just go for an authentic road trip and explore some new and old spots. With a lot of moisture this spring/summer, they were treated to all-time conditions.

Tom Beardmore

Video by Tom Beardmore & Liam Morgan

Images by Tom Beardmore & Bryan Ralph

“Canadian Playgrounds” The video makes for the 13th episode in ION’s Write Your Own Chapter video series. It features the Canadian mountain biker Alex Volokhov, exploring the best spots in the backcountry.

Seek your freedom and Write Your Own Chapter.

Posted In:
Videos Alex Volokhov


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 I am a big fan of what you do!
  • 1 0
 The goods!!





