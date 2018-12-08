VIDEOS

Video: Alf - The 82 Year Old Cancer Survivor Who Still Rides

Dec 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

bigquotesAll I say is, I enjoy it and I'm ok for my ageAlf

Still riding at 82 and after surviving cancer, what a legend!

Must Read This Week
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
71918 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
61646 views
Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29
51423 views
Field Test: Trek Remedy 9.9
51164 views
Field Test: Yeti SB150
51141 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29
49646 views
Video: Steve Peat & Nico Vouilloz Have 'Unfinished Business'
39806 views
Interbike Cancelled for 2019
39294 views

18 Comments

  • + 16
 No electrics! Eat dust, young weaklings!!
  • + 14
 82. Doesn't need an ebike.
  • + 6
 I want to be like that when I grow up! ( I just turned 60) Thanks for sharing Alf.
  • + 5
 Alf is what we all hope to be one day.
  • + 3
 I met an 82 year old woman shredding dr park in crested butte. She lives in gunnison. Should do a story on her.
  • + 2
 Alf.. doing what we all want to be doing for as long as we can. I tip my hat you!
  • + 2
 Awesome, I hope to keep riding as long as Alf and longer. Keep on pedaling Alf. I'll follow your exemple.
  • + 2
 I met this legend in cannock chase forest
  • + 1
 I met this guy this summer at Cannock. Absolute legend and a inspiration.
  • + 1
 Good for you Alf, see you on the trails!
  • + 1
 Alf - cool mindset, cool guy but do wear some pads.
  • + 1
 "All I say is, I enjoy it and I'm ok for my age" #lifegoals
  • + 1
 Alf is my new spirit animal!
  • + 1
 Legend! This totally just made my day!
  • + 1
 Hell ya!
  • + 1
 Legend
  • + 1
 Awesome dude ????
  • + 1
 Dudes a Badass!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035071
Mobile Version of Website