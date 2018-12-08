Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Alf - The 82 Year Old Cancer Survivor Who Still Rides
Dec 8, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
All I say is, I enjoy it and I'm ok for my age
—
Alf
Still riding at 82 and after surviving cancer, what a legend!
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
71918 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
61646 views
Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29
51423 views
Field Test: Trek Remedy 9.9
51164 views
Field Test: Yeti SB150
51141 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29
49646 views
Video: Steve Peat & Nico Vouilloz Have 'Unfinished Business'
39806 views
Interbike Cancelled for 2019
39294 views
18 Comments
Score
Time
+ 16
tomasis
(50 mins ago)
No electrics! Eat dust, young weaklings!!
[Reply]
+ 14
jmusuperman
(33 mins ago)
82. Doesn't need an ebike.
[Reply]
+ 6
rgnorco
(1 hours ago)
I want to be like that when I grow up! ( I just turned 60) Thanks for sharing Alf.
[Reply]
+ 5
dbarnes6891
(2 hours ago)
Alf is what we all hope to be one day.
[Reply]
+ 3
bigcountry2
(32 mins ago)
I met an 82 year old woman shredding dr park in crested butte. She lives in gunnison. Should do a story on her.
[Reply]
+ 2
The-Reverend
(24 mins ago)
Alf.. doing what we all want to be doing for as long as we can. I tip my hat you!
[Reply]
+ 2
tolemtb
(3 hours ago)
Awesome, I hope to keep riding as long as Alf and longer. Keep on pedaling Alf. I'll follow your exemple.
[Reply]
+ 2
kashem58
(1 hours ago)
I met this legend in cannock chase forest
[Reply]
+ 1
D8mok
(22 mins ago)
I met this guy this summer at Cannock. Absolute legend and a inspiration.
[Reply]
+ 1
jamesdippy
(21 mins ago)
Good for you Alf, see you on the trails!
[Reply]
+ 1
NoriDori
(28 mins ago)
Alf - cool mindset, cool guy but do wear some pads.
[Reply]
+ 1
elchivoloco
(24 mins ago)
"All I say is, I enjoy it and I'm ok for my age"
#lifegoals
[Reply]
+ 1
darQ96
(2 hours ago)
Alf is my new spirit animal!
[Reply]
+ 1
rpearce1475
(27 mins ago)
Legend! This totally just made my day!
[Reply]
+ 1
R0GUER0B0T
(9 mins ago)
Hell ya!
[Reply]
+ 1
dkcove
(14 mins ago)
Legend
[Reply]
+ 1
Evildolphin
(21 mins ago)
Awesome dude ????
[Reply]
+ 1
jpo1
(19 mins ago)
Dudes a Badass!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035071
Mobile Version of Website
18 Comments
Post a Comment