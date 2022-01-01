close
Video: Ali Clarkson's Best Of 2021

Jan 1, 2022
by Alastair Clarkson  

I think we'd all agree that 2021 still wasn't the "normal" year we hoped for but for a lot of people bikes still provided freedom and an escape from the madness that's prevailing, certainly that's been the case for me and I spent 2021 carrying on with my weekly vlogs exploring the UK and pushing my Trials and MTB skills right to their limits.

For the end of the year, I decided to put my favourite clips together in one video as a celebration of the fun I've had, from finding the best MTB trails in South Wales with good friends to pushing my technical Trials riding on my own in the woods. I had too many good times and it was tough to decide which clips to use (especially as my hard drive containing my raw clips broke) but I'm pleased with the outcome and I hope it was entertaining for you too.

I'd like to thank all my friends I've ridden with this past year, old and new. My Patreon followers who's support is a great help in making these videos a reality and of course my sponsors who also make all this possible.

inspiredbicycles.com
lightbicycle.com
tartybikes.co.uk
rideconcepts.com
odigrips.com
hktproducts.co.uk
mxitup.com

I hope you all had a productive and happy year and here's hoping 2022 will be even better!

