Video: Alien Abduction, French Rap, & Insane Riding with Tomas Lemoine in ‘ALIEN BLOOD’

It's a given that a Tomas Lemoine project was going to be anything but ordinary. If you follow Lemoine on social media, you'll know his passions run deeper than just a love of MTB. French rap and an unearthly obsession with aliens have been combined in his latest project to create an edit unlike anything else in the MTB universe. This is Alien Blood.
While being one of the best slopestyle riders in the world, Tomas Lemoine is also no stranger to the recording studio. For the Alien Blood project, Tomas laid down the soundtrack under his rap alias 'Lil' Moine' before shooting the first scene of the video. Talk about setting a vibe!
Lemoine fully harnessed his alien powers for this edit, which leaves us questioning, could Lemoine actually be an alien?
|For this first Canyon personal project I really wanted to show my personality; so I decided to make the song, do the biggest tricks I can do, and obviously link the alien vibe into it as I’m a big alien fan since a kid. It was a challenge to combine everything and make everything work together but super happy with the results and I think it shows who I am, and that was the main idea!—Tomas Lemoine
Working with long time friend and videographer JC Pieri, the duo collaborated on this project. With JC understanding Lemoine's vision and translating it for us on screen. The French rap, double flips, and huge style all came together to create one big dose of alien weirdness (with a little help from special guest; The Black Alien Project. )
Produced by: JC Pieri
/ North Sky Films
With support from: Canyon
Featuring: Tomas Lemoine
Supporting photography:
MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling
steezy as always!
#french rap
