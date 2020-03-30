Video: All Fun as Martha Gill Rides With A Crew of Up & Coming Teens

Mar 29, 2020
by Gowaan Gals  

Video: Jim Topliss // Unieed Creative
Photos: Rob Montandon

A few months ago we opened up applications to both boys and girls in the UK, aged 12-18 yrs old, to become a Gowaan Ambassador. We had a much a bigger response than we expected, but managed to narrow them down to 15 applicants, who we then invited on an 'Experience Day' at Leeds Bike Park. As well as helping us select our Ambassadors, the aim of this day was to bring a group of kids together, and create a fun buzz whilst encouraging them to push their limits and challenge themselves. Everyone got stuck in and seemed to have plenty of fun!



Ever since we started Gowaan it has always been a goal of ours to give back to the sport and help some young up and coming riders. We are so excited to now be in the position where we can offer support to the chosen Ambassadors; our plan is to help cover some race and travel costs, organise meet ups, take on a mentor role, and obviously kit them out with some Gowaan goodies!




On a side note: the Experience Day happened before the social distancing and lockdown rules were implicated due to the current Coronavirus outbreak in the UK. We were and are very aware of the ongoing situation, which is why Bex was not at the Experience Day, as she'd recently been training in Italy and we made the decision it'd be safer if she sat this one out.

Racing and Events Martha Gill


