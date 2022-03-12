Video: All Smiles Riding the Maydena Bike Park in 'Generations'

Since we first opened our doors in 2018 we have been slowly building a community of riders that live and breathe the park, the mountain and its trails.
In this video, we really wanted to show all the people that make Maydena what it is today. With trails for all ages, styles and skill levels it’s an experience like no other in Australia. If you don’t believe us you’ll just have to come to check it out for yourself.
It’s been an incredible journey so far and we cant wait to see what the future holds for the park.
Riders:
Baxter Maiwald
Laura Craft
Jacob Barton
Rhys Ellis
Luke Reed
John Kingston
Oscar Kingston
Simon & Max French
Video:
Ryan Finlay#ridemaydena
The bike park has a fantastic vibe. The staff are all there because they love it. Highly recommend to go irrespective of this sad news.
But I still stand by that Youtube takes 1080p and makes it look compressed while 4k still looks good.
I appreciate the answer!
