close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: All Smiles Riding the Maydena Bike Park in 'Generations'

Mar 12, 2022
by maydenabikepark  

Since we first opened our doors in 2018 we have been slowly building a community of riders that live and breathe the park, the mountain and its trails.

In this video, we really wanted to show all the people that make Maydena what it is today. With trails for all ages, styles and skill levels it’s an experience like no other in Australia. If you don’t believe us you’ll just have to come to check it out for yourself.

It’s been an incredible journey so far and we cant wait to see what the future holds for the park.

Riders:
Baxter Maiwald
Laura Craft
Jacob Barton
Rhys Ellis
Luke Reed
John Kingston
Oscar Kingston
Simon & Max French

Video:
Ryan Finlay

#ridemaydena

Regions in Article
Maydena Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Transition Repeater - The Electric Sentinel
68436 views
Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup
65197 views
Randoms: Sedona Mountain Bike Festival 2022
38684 views
Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH
38225 views
14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022
35766 views
Review: Aenomaly SwitchGrade Saddle Angle Adjuster
34380 views
First Look: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 Downcountry Fork
33707 views
First Look: Airdrop Filter - When Less Aims to be More
29374 views

23 Comments

  • 17 1
 RIP the rider who died there today.
  • 1 0
 Yeah what a tragedy.
  • 1 0
 How did it happen?
  • 2 0
 @Edendino: www.abc.net.au/news/2022-03-12/victorian-rider-dies-on-tasmania-maydena-mountain-bike-trail/100905050
  • 3 0
 Thanks for posting that article that wasn't behind a paywall. Condolences and prayers to the family and friends involved, and also the riders who were on the scene.
  • 2 0
 @IMeasureStuff: yes; terrible news. :-(

The bike park has a fantastic vibe. The staff are all there because they love it. Highly recommend to go irrespective of this sad news.
  • 6 0
 This made me decide I must go to Maydena next week. Let's ignore the fact that I booked this trip two months ago.
  • 6 0
 Pinkbike is just YouTube with extra steps
  • 1 0
 How come all these companies with all their money and big brain marketing guys cant figure out that 1080p looks like utter trash on youtube? How come Youtubers without money and big brain marketing guys can figure it out?
  • 2 0
 We’re actually a small (ish) family business at Maydena Bike Park. No big corporate dollars here. Regardless, we are pretty happy with the video!
  • 1 0
 @maydenabikepark: I did like the video. I think the cinematography was great and I really appreciate that we got to see some kids and all kinds of people instead of just taking the local shredder and making a shreddit.

But I still stand by that Youtube takes 1080p and makes it look compressed while 4k still looks good.

I appreciate the answer!
  • 1 0
 Sad to hear the tragic news ,Healing vibes to all . Best place to ride in Australia Beautifully shot
  • 1 0
 Beautiful shots. Really great video work.
  • 1 0
 That was a quality vid
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009021
Mobile Version of Website