Video: Michal Prokop's All-Terrain Hardtail Rally

Sep 24, 2022
by prkplive  

Hardtails are super versatile bikes and great for goofing off. Maybe you don’t want to ride one down the gnarliest downhill track in your local bikepark, however there’s a lot more you can do on hardtails. You’re unlikely to be getting a KOM on that super gnarly descent, so why not just have fun and don’t take life too seriously? For example you can shred some Alpine flow trails, race local city downhill event or just catching some air in the bikepark.

Michal Prokop c 2022 Rob Trnka

Hardtails are a little rougher, but that just adds to the sense of speed, even if you’re not riding as fast. They can even be more fun on some trails. The kind of trail that isn’t too rough and needs a bit of pedaling, a sweet jump trail, or a fresh secret trail where you’re surfing loam all the way down. It’s hard not to have fun on a hardtail, and after all, fun is the reason that most of us ride, right. They’re fun!

