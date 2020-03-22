Pinkbike.com
Video: All the Action from the 2019 World Cup DH Season in 51 Glorious Minutes
Mar 22, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Click to start video
From the season start in Maribor, Slovenia, to the grand finale in Snowshoe, West Virginia, take a look back at the full downhill season of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
phastlikedatnascar
(21 mins ago)
High quality quarantine content *applause*
[Reply]
1
0
mtbikemccoy
(18 mins ago)
Thanks guys. Hoping we aren't watching this same edit again next year...
[Reply]
