Video: All the Action from the 2019 World Cup DH Season in 51 Glorious Minutes

Mar 22, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Click to start video

From the season start in Maribor, Slovenia, to the grand finale in Snowshoe, West Virginia, take a look back at the full downhill season of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 High quality quarantine content *applause*
  • 1 0
 Thanks guys. Hoping we aren’t watching this same edit again next year...

