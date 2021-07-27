Video: All the Action from the 2021 Canadian National DH Championships

Jul 27, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Casey Brown secured the Women's national title in Kicking Horse, BC by just over one second on Miranda Miller in second-place and Georgia Astle in third. Finn Iles took the national title in the Men's category, with Mark Wallace in second and first-year Junior rider Jackson Goldstone crossed the line around five seconds back with the third-fastest time of the day.

Full results here.


The previous two weekends saw many of the same competitors take on the race tracks in Panorama and Fernie.




Racing and Events Videos Casey Brown Finn Iles Georgia Astle Jackson Goldstone Mark Wallace Miranda Miller DH Racing


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 You Canadians know how to put on proper races. Good on ya.
  • 2 0
 Such an epic week!!!
  • 2 1
 Good to see a podium shoey. Thanks for that Australia.

