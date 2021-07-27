Video: All the Action from the 2021 Canadian National DH Championships

Casey Brown secured the Women's national title in Kicking Horse, BC by just over one second on Miranda Miller in second-place and Georgia Astle in third. Finn Iles took the national title in the Men's category, with Mark Wallace in second and first-year Junior rider Jackson Goldstone crossed the line around five seconds back with the third-fastest time of the day.
The previous two weekends saw many of the same competitors take on the race tracks in Panorama and Fernie.
