Video: All the Airtime as the Ruso Brothers Host Stop #2 of the Backyard Battle in Austria

Aug 15, 2024
by Kenda Tire  

Dig a few jumps and maybe a creative feature or two in your backyard, invite a couple of your mates (who happen to be some of the best freeriders in the world), and see what happens: That's the spirit of the Monster Energy Backyard Battle Series. Somewhere in Austria, nestled between grassy hills and cherry trees, Daniel and Elias Ruso hosted stop #2 earlier this summer. Relive all the best action and take a deep dive into this unique freeride event format.

“The Backyard Battle events are purely about having fun with your mates, pushing each other to try new things and getting ALL the airtime." – Daniel Ruso

Filmed and edited by Lorenz Globits.

