Video: All the Airtime with Robin Goomes & Emma Olofsson in New Zealand in 'Rad Wahin'

Jun 15, 2022
by Yeti Cycles  

Emma Olofsson and Yeti Ambassador Robin Goomes take to the air aboard their SB140s and SB165s to show what the New Zealand summer is all about, shredding and kicking it with friends. Film by @TiltShiftFilms

Yeti Cycles
Blackseal / Yeti NZ

Posted In:
Videos Robin Goomes #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
117532 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
100766 views
Marine Cabirou Broke 3 Vertebrae at the Leogang DH World Cup
57719 views
4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
50825 views
Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
43229 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
41758 views
First Ride: Marzocchi's New Bomber Air Shock
39364 views
Final Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2022
34387 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 so fcking RAD go girls!
  • 1 0
 Ripping!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008610
Mobile Version of Website