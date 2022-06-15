Watch
Video: All the Airtime with Robin Goomes & Emma Olofsson in New Zealand in 'Rad Wahin'
Jun 15, 2022
by
Yeti Cycles
Emma Olofsson and Yeti Ambassador Robin Goomes take to the air aboard their SB140s and SB165s to show what the New Zealand summer is all about, shredding and kicking it with friends. Film by
@TiltShiftFilms
Yeti Cycles
Blackseal / Yeti NZ
Posted In:
Videos
Robin Goomes
#PBWMN
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
RedBurn
(30 mins ago)
so fcking RAD go girls!
[Reply]
1
0
badburke
(20 mins ago)
Ripping!
[Reply]
