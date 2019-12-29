Video: All The Episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer

THE PRIVATEER

SEASON 2

EPISODE 1

EPISODE 2

EPISODE 3

EPISODE 4

EPISODE 5

EPISODE 6

EPISODE 7

EPISODE 8

EPISODE 9

EPISODE 10

EPISODE 11

It was a long off season for Adam. After breaking his hand in Finale last year, he spent the next few months rehabbing it back to riding strength. Once Adam's hand healed it was game on, and even though PNW winters aren't the most ideal time to be on the bike, he made the most of it by getting out on rides and hitting the gym regularly.In this episode, Adam heads out on a classic winter ride with Yoann Barelli and then visits the gym with his trainer, Todd Schumlick, for baseline fitness testing. This is Adam's make or break year. With his training program and support turned up to 11, can he break into the pro ranks? We're about to find out.Anyone with money can buy a bike and travel the world racing. However, access to the world's best suspension techs and athletes is something money can't buy. So, before the season starts Adam heads to Lousa, Portugal, for the Fox Suspension testing camp to dial in his suspension.After a winter of hard training, Adam heads down south to California for the first enduro race of the season at the Sea Otter Classic. Disappointed by his final result in the first big test of the season, he makes his way to Santa Cruz for a fun, stress-free ride with Kirt Voreis and some soul searching conversation with the local legend.Being a professional racer isn't just about results. Athletes are expected to be spokespersons for the brands they represent and part of that is visiting the places that their sponsor's products are produced to learn more about the brands that support them. After a disappointing result at the Sea Otter Classic, Adam takes time out of his busy training schedule to head down to Fox Racing & Pivot Cycles to meet with the brands supporting his journey.With one week to go before EWS Whistler, the most important race of the year, Adam heads down to Bellingham for a cornering clinic from Bryn Atkinson. After that he hits the gym with Todd Schumlick for one last workout before the big show.It's time for one of the biggest races of the season - EWS Whistler. Adam has been working hard on and off the bike all season. Can he put all his training together and achieve his goal of top 30? Watch and find out.It's been a little over a week since EWS Whistler and Adam is already back between the tape at EWS Northstar. The terrain is unlike anything Adam has ever ridden. Can he adapt to the Northern California tracks and better his result from Whistler?Adam heads out on a ride with Remy Metailler to talk about other ways of making it as a pro mountain biker outside of racing. After that he joins up with Ben Haggar from SORCA to learn more about what goes into the trail building around Squamish.It's Adam's last season as The Privateer. Finally, he has some time after a hectic two years of racing to slow down and reflect on his experiences.Adam opens up about training and racing under the scrutiny of an online audience, and what's next for him after The Privateer.The Privateer takes on the Pinkbike Hot Lap.