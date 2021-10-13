Video: All the Gnarly Lines from Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 13, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Want to know how your favourite riders are getting along at Red Bull Rampage 2021? We head out on the mountain to check out the progress they're making on their lines and get the inside scoop on what's planned for finals.





14 Comments

  • 9 0
 Semenek being all serious and boring during the interview, then bam, a cracking dad joke.
  • 2 0
 "Oh yeah, I definitely helped them build it. Yeah all 3 of us. No I wasn't up in my hot air balloon yacht, I don't know what that is up there."
  • 8 0
 Brage is doing it guys...
  • 4 0
 "I'll handle the dad jokes around here, Semenuk"
  • 4 0
 Yeah Tippie! Now I feel like iRampage is finally happening!!!
  • 1 0
 I have no sense whether Brage's line is gonna be mind-blowing or a disappointing meander down the mountain. I hope he at least makes top 10 so he can come again. Lots of potential in that guy.
  • 3 0
 Add to cart
  • 1 0
 I live vicariously through yall!!! Thanks for all the content!!!
  • 2 0
 Brage Best-a-Bike
  • 1 0
 So Tippie's head is THAT big?!
  • 1 0
 So good to see Tippie back on Pinkbike!!! Send it Everyone Smile
  • 3 2
 Sick flow trails.
  • 2 0
 Lol
  • 1 0
 I'm adrenalized!

