Video: All the Gnarly Lines from Red Bull Rampage 2021
Oct 13, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Want to know how your favourite riders are getting along at Red Bull Rampage 2021? We head out on the mountain to check out the progress they're making on their lines and get the inside scoop on what's planned for finals.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2021
14 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
ajaxwalker
(47 mins ago)
Semenek being all serious and boring during the interview, then bam, a cracking dad joke.
[Reply]
2
0
greendarthtater
(44 mins ago)
"Oh yeah, I definitely helped them build it. Yeah all 3 of us. No I wasn't up in my hot air balloon yacht, I don't know what that is up there."
[Reply]
8
0
phazedplasma
(1 hours ago)
Brage is doing it guys...
[Reply]
4
0
kingpine
(1 hours ago)
"I'll handle the dad jokes around here, Semenuk"
[Reply]
4
0
loamer
(35 mins ago)
Yeah Tippie! Now I feel like iRampage is finally happening!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Davy-Gravy
(30 mins ago)
I have no sense whether Brage's line is gonna be mind-blowing or a disappointing meander down the mountain. I hope he at least makes top 10 so he can come again. Lots of potential in that guy.
[Reply]
3
0
hhunterr
(1 hours ago)
Add to cart
[Reply]
1
0
nug12182
(1 hours ago)
I live vicariously through yall!!! Thanks for all the content!!!
[Reply]
2
0
bravefart
(54 mins ago)
Brage Best-a-Bike
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(23 mins ago)
So Tippie's head is THAT big?!
[Reply]
1
0
yoannbarelli
(6 mins ago)
So good to see Tippie back on Pinkbike!!! Send it Everyone
[Reply]
3
2
reed81
(56 mins ago)
Sick flow trails.
[Reply]
2
0
Shibby187
(26 mins ago)
Lol
[Reply]
1
0
DDoc
(37 mins ago)
I'm adrenalized!
[Reply]
