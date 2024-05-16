Video: All the New Tech at the Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

A couple weeks later, and we’re blessed with yet another round of the World Cup, this time at an all-new venue. This is Poland’s debut on the circuit, and the mystery of the fresh track is sure to yield some puzzling and fresh setups in comparison to Fort William’s tried and true approach.Most of the hot new items were on display in Fort William, but Bielsko-Biała has managed to deliver a fresh crop of unreleased parts and custom frame setups.We got another look at e*thirteen’s new Sidekick hub, and were even able to mess around with a built wheel a bit, getting a feel for how it might differ from traditional designs.Norco’s prototype DH bike got even more custom since the last round, as Greg Minaar is now running a carbon-wrapped rear end to increase stiffness.Canyon’s mysterious high-pivot is present yet again, though we weren’t able to squeeze much more information out of the crew there.The Frameworks trio appears to be the only team on the circuit using the electronic Fox RAD shock, though it is showing up on some of the enduro race bikes.Lastly we have an unusual sight: Lewis brakes in the World Cup pits. Though these stoppers have proven popular in online forums, we have yet to see them sponsor a team on this level of competition. Intense Factory Racing is running them this year, so we’ll likely see them a bit more often.Stay tuned for a healthy dose of randoms, trackside footage, and all the race coverage we can muster.