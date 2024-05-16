Video: All the New Tech at the Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

May 16, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
A couple weeks later, and we’re blessed with yet another round of the World Cup, this time at an all-new venue. This is Poland’s debut on the circuit, and the mystery of the fresh track is sure to yield some puzzling and fresh setups in comparison to Fort William’s tried and true approach.


Most of the hot new items were on display in Fort William, but Bielsko-Biała has managed to deliver a fresh crop of unreleased parts and custom frame setups.

We got another look at e*thirteen’s new Sidekick hub, and were even able to mess around with a built wheel a bit, getting a feel for how it might differ from traditional designs.

e thirteen s mysterious Sidekick hub

Norco’s prototype DH bike got even more custom since the last round, as Greg Minaar is now running a carbon-wrapped rear end to increase stiffness.

Carbon wrapped rear end for Minaar

Canyon’s mysterious high-pivot is present yet again, though we weren’t able to squeeze much more information out of the crew there.

Canyon s prototype high-pivot DH bike

The Frameworks trio appears to be the only team on the circuit using the electronic Fox RAD shock, though it is showing up on some of the enduro race bikes.

Fox RAD shock

Lastly we have an unusual sight: Lewis brakes in the World Cup pits. Though these stoppers have proven popular in online forums, we have yet to see them sponsor a team on this level of competition. Intense Factory Racing is running them this year, so we’ll likely see them a bit more often.

Lewis Brakes in the Intense Factory Racing pit

Stay tuned for a healthy dose of randoms, trackside footage, and all the race coverage we can muster.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Videos DH Bikes


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
187 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
115645 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2016 Pole Evolink
41496 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
37897 views
Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?
34196 views
Bike Check: Jack Moir's Steering Damper Equipped YT Capra - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
33630 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
33123 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
30709 views
Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
29861 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

19 Comments
  • 20 0
 Your lack of Adidas track suit is concerning
  • 4 0
 @dariodigiulio I will approve you expensing one tracksuit. Maybe see if you can find a Poloner or Stamirowski accordion for Karl and Radek's dad.
  • 3 0
 I strongly suspect that Audi isn't his, as they don't even start if you're not in uniform
  • 15 7
 Intense running the "Chinese Intellectual Theft Special" brakes is somehow super on-brand for them.
  • 5 2
 How so? Like Intese or hate them, their teams don't run 'knock off' components. If you are speaking on the VPP, BOTH Instense and Santa Cruz licensed the exact same designs from another 3rd party...no 'theft' there either.
  • 6 11
flag snakeplant (33 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @bman33: What an odd reply...

The Lewis brakes are literal Chinease knock-offs of Trickstuff brakes. Not sure why you brought uo VPP? Maybe try reading something thoroughly before replying to it?
  • 3 0
 @bman33: they just have a reputation for being old or Costco bikes and have a poor brand image.
  • 1 0
 Hey everyone used to copy off Intense back in the day so it's only fair for it to come full circle!
  • 3 0
 It is not like Trickstuff is doing anything new or innovative. Trickstuff brakes are CNC parts, with high hydraulique leverage ratio (small MC piston, large Caliper pistons) and good tolerances. That has been out there for the last 3 or 4 decades in the motorsport world and is common knowledge. Nobody is owning the right to have CNC parts, or to CNC those in a lever shape or else. Sure they look similar to the Trickstuff, but no more than many bikes "look like a Session" so what's your point ? Actually aside from the looks, Lewis lever has a clever adjustment layout which the Trickstuff don't have.

Now that a Chinese brand is doing something under their own name instead of supplying to a sticker factory that "developed the product" and is getting invested in the sport by supporting a Team people still try to find something to whine about ... Keep on buying Chinese made products with high brand names to line the pockets of a few if you like but I'd rather buy directly from the manufacturer, whether Chinese, American or French, paying sticker companies on the other hand is something I try to avoid whenever possible.
  • 7 0
 that slavic squat in a front of a local audi xD
  • 2 0
 Dario's a man of the people.
  • 5 0
 The Gwin Racing team was spotted with Ohlins suspension on the Crestlines.
  • 3 0
 seriously, Who cares about that hub? What did the team mechanic get from the CoOp?
This dude sounds one bong hit away from a Co op munchie grab himself.
  • 5 0
 Gopnik style.
  • 2 0
 Gopniks are rather Russian, the Polish equivalent would be "dres/dresiarz" ("tracksuit/tracksuit wearer").
  • 1 2
 It feels like this website is dying or maybe even died a few years ago and it’s just a hollow out version of itself. There is it that mountain biking in general is just losing steam?
  • 1 0
 I need silent hubs in my life.
  • 1 0
 Dario crushing it!
  • 1 2
 Bring back CG!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.051166
Mobile Version of Website