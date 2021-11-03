Video: All the Stoke from the 2021 BC Bike Race

Nov 3, 2021
by BC Bike Race  



From as far as Dubai, Germany, the UK, and Mexico the racers came to do what we all love; ride mountain bikes, explore new singletrack, and high-five the two-wheeled adventure. This video is about that ‘Stoke’ and the joy of events.

Glorious ribbons of brown pow - Photo Dave Silver


BC Bike Race the “ultimate singletrack experience’ had an amazing week in a new location, the South Okanagan, on all new routes and trails, it wrapped up Oct 8th with a final celebration. The South Okanagan, Penticton, and surrounding area provided amazing venues, trailheads, views, and weather, with incredibly diverse networks that also included Summerland and Apex Mountain Resort.

Riders descend singletrack in the Three Blind Mice, Penticton. Okanagan Lake in the background - Photo Dave Silver

Locally handmade trophies by BCBR Alumni Simon Blythe, beautiful - Photo Dave Silver


The pandemic has created some incredible hurdles for event organizers over these past two years and BC Bike Race was no exception. The goalposts were continuously moved and as organizers, this makes for difficult planning. The Team at BCBR was beyond elated to finally execute their creation and share the fourteenth edition with some amazing people.

The basecamp and awards ceremony - Photo Dave Silver

The start/finish line, the signature arch - Photo Dave Silver

BC Bike Race Registration is now open, we hope to see you on the line next year for another truly epic journey. September 16-22, 2022.

2022 Registration Open
The 2021 Race results here
The 2021 Race reports here

Cheers
The BCBR Team

Cruising back to basecamp - Photo Dave Silver

The Belt Buckles - Photo Dave Silver


