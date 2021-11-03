Video: All the Stoke from the 2021 BC Bike Race

From as far as Dubai, Germany, the UK, and Mexico the racers came to do what we all love; ride mountain bikes, explore new singletrack, and high-five the two-wheeled adventure. This video is about that ‘Stoke’ and the joy of events.
BC Bike Race the “ultimate singletrack experience’ had an amazing week in a new location, the South Okanagan, on all new routes and trails, it wrapped up Oct 8th with a final celebration. The South Okanagan, Penticton, and surrounding area provided amazing venues, trailheads, views, and weather, with incredibly diverse networks that also included Summerland and Apex Mountain Resort.
The pandemic has created some incredible hurdles for event organizers over these past two years and BC Bike Race was no exception. The goalposts were continuously moved and as organizers, this makes for difficult planning. The Team at BCBR was beyond elated to finally execute their creation and share the fourteenth edition with some amazing people.
BC Bike Race Registration is now open, we hope to see you on the line next year for another truly epic journey. September 16-22, 2022.
