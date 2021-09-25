Video: All the Style & All the Speed at Mt Bachelor Bike Park

Sep 25, 2021
by Luke Whitlock  


bigquotesDanny Manning and I spent a few days at Mt Bachelor hanging out, getting clips in between laps, and enjoying the unreal hero dirt and conditions we were given at the park.
Being a free rider isn't all about speed through the bike park, but more focused on riding the park in a unique way, finding secret lines, feeling flowy, and overall just focusing on riding the terrain in the most fun way possible. We wanted to capture this in the most fun way possible and with the handheld video cameras we used for filming, we feel we really captured the fun free ride side of riding in "Another Day in the Park".Luke Whitlock

Huge thank you to KHS Pro MTB for making this possible.
Filming by: Danny Manning
Song: "Addicted to the Blade" by Useless Eaters

Follow along with our socials:

@lukewhitlock_
@dannymanning46
@khspromtb

Mt. Bachelor Bike Park

Videos


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I can't see the video, it says 'www.youtube.com refused to connect.'
  • 1 0
 Nice style YouTube

