Video: Alma Wiggberg Styles Slope Jumps in 'Esperanto'

Joining the growing army of female freeride mountain bikers,
Alma Wiggberg burst on the scene in the last few years. At just 19, the young Swedish athlete is already pushing the limits of her sport at events like Crankworx, Audi Nines and the pro downhill and enduro racing scene. This spring, with too much snow at home, she joined her close friends Emil Johansson and Lukas Skiöld on a trip to Spain’s La Fenasosa Bike Park. There, they linked up with Nico Vink to create one of the wildest slopestyle courses ever captured on film.
Get to know Wiggberg in her Esperanto athlete edit, and make sure to find tickets and tour stops near you at TGR's tour page
