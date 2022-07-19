Video: Alma Wiggberg Styles Slope Jumps in 'Esperanto'

Jul 19, 2022
by Teton Gravity Research  

Joining the growing army of female freeride mountain bikers, Alma Wiggberg burst on the scene in the last few years. At just 19, the young Swedish athlete is already pushing the limits of her sport at events like Crankworx, Audi Nines and the pro downhill and enduro racing scene. This spring, with too much snow at home, she joined her close friends Emil Johansson and Lukas Skiöld on a trip to Spain’s La Fenasosa Bike Park. There, they linked up with Nico Vink to create one of the wildest slopestyle courses ever captured on film.

Get to know Wiggberg in her Esperanto athlete edit, and make sure to find tickets and tour stops near you at TGR's tour page.

For Alma, riding is all about expressing style. Ale Di Lullo photo.

Alma testing the course that Nico Vink put together for the crew at La Fenasosa. Ale Di Lullo photo.

She's only 19 and already has a bag of tricks that rivals the best. Ale Di Lullo photo.

Post-ride hangs with Emil and Lukas. Ale Di Lullo photo.


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Alma Wiggberg


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
126413 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
82710 views
Eurobike 2022: A Closer Look at New Products from European Manufacturers
57297 views
Eurobike 2022: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
56109 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
52276 views
7 Things We Learned from the Vallnord DH World Cup
41426 views
Video: Tom Pidcock Hits 100km/h as he Takes Tour de France Stage Win
41338 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
41106 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008080
Mobile Version of Website