Video: Along for the Ride with Erik Fedko

Words: YT Industries

It was a tough start to the season for sure. I felt really good in Queenstown, but it wasn’t my week in Rotorua.

My favourite of 2023 was the Whistler custom bike. The nature themed paint looks sick, and I won my first ever FMB World Tour event on that bike.

Biggest highlight was in Queenstown before the season started. Lapping the bike park, hitting the Gorge road dirt jumps and just chilling with a great crew was a great way to kick things off.

Goals for 2024…… Be healthy, have fun and of course I want to be back on the top step!

Sitting firmly inside the top five FMB World Tour rankings, Erik Fedko is no stranger to the highest reaches of slopestyle. Starting his 2023 campaign in New Zealand, it all kicks off with a session at the famous Gorge Road dirt jump spot in Queenstown, NZ. After getting acclimatized to the South Island scene, it was time to prepare for the first FMB slopestyle event of the year – Crankworx Rotorua.Along for the Ride takes you through the highs and lows of Fedko’s slopesyle season. Far from perfect and plagued with injuries early on, this insight takes a deep dive on the effort needed to reach the top step – shown by Fedko’s maiden 1st place at an FMB Gold event. We caught up with the 26-year-old to chat about his season.