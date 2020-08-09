Video: Alpe d'huez French Cup DH Course Preview with Benoit Coulanges

Aug 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


Benoit Coulanges guides you down the fast and dusty French Cup DH course, stay tuned for results as they come through.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos DH Racing


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 That's a pretty cool course. Seems to be really broadcast friendly since it's out in the open. Reminded me of a DH ski track.
  • 1 0
 They would have a really nice course down the other side of the hill, down to Oz i think? I don't get why they use this instead?
  • 1 0
 I mean, that looks really fun to ride, but a complete pedalfest to race.

