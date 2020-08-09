Pinkbike.com
Video: Alpe d'huez French Cup DH Course Preview with Benoit Coulanges
Aug 9, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Benoit Coulanges guides you down the fast and dusty French Cup DH course, stay tuned for results as they come through.
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
DH Racing
3 Comments
robito
(17 mins ago)
That's a pretty cool course. Seems to be really broadcast friendly since it's out in the open. Reminded me of a DH ski track.
[Reply]
1
0
Muckal
(33 mins ago)
They would have a really nice course down the other side of the hill, down to Oz i think? I don't get why they use this instead?
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 hours ago)
I mean, that looks really fun to ride, but a complete pedalfest to race.
[Reply]
